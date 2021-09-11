Thunder Forward Kenrich Williams Set to Play Important Role On and Off Court

A somewhat forgotten gem on the Thunder’s roster, Kenrich Williams is set to play a pivotal role for OKC.

Williams, deemed “Kenny Hustle” by his peers at TCU, can normally be found slipping, sliding and dashing across the hardwood. Last season, he averaged 8.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for OKC last season.

Outside of some obviously big pieces in the Thunder’s future, Williams may have the highest trade value among role players on the team due to his competitive nature and plug-and-play worth.

Williams, proclaimed a leader by coaches and peers alike, will be as important off the court as he is on.

“Over time, regardless of what circumstance we’ve put him in, he’s thrived,” Daigneault said of Williams in a pregame last season. “He may be, among his peers, just from my observation, the most respected guy in the locker room — It’s literally something he’s built with the team from the ground up.”

“Hands down,” Thunder guard Ty Jerome responded when asked if Williams was a leader. “That’s definitely the truth. I think in a short time he’s become one of our leaders, one of the guys we look to. Everyone’s well respected and he’s definitely kind’ve the head of it.”

This season, with the addition of several bright new rookies and the subtraction of even more veteran players, Williams will more than likely continue to be a vocal voice in the locker room.

The Thunder kick off their preseason on Nov. 4 with a game against the Hornets at 7 p.m.

