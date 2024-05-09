Thunder Game Day: OKC Defense Looking to Stifle Mavericks Again in Game 2
The Oklahoma City Thunder are putting their undefeated playoff record on the line again in Game 2.
After sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round, the Thunder rolled again in Game 1, beating the Dallas Mavericks 117-95. Although the Thunder did not play a perfect game, contributions from nearly the entire rotation helped secure a win.
Most notably, the Thunder held the Mavericks to only 95 points in Game 1, their seventh-lowest-scoring game of the season. Allowing only 95 points is also a stark difference from the end of the Mavericks’ first-round series against the LA Clippers, where they scored at least 111 points in the last three games.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 4.5-point favorites against the Mavericks, and the total over/under is 218.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
With a potent offense like the Mavericks, holding them to 95 points every game is nearly impossible. However, a similar result might occur if the Thunder can suppress the Mavericks’ stars again in Game 2.
Luka Doncic struggled to get into a rhythm in Game 1, with Lu Dort holding that assignment most of the night. Although Dort found himself in foul trouble on a couple of occasions, he was the driving force in holding Doncic to 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting, including only 11 points in the final three quarters.
Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving had his moments, but the Dallas star attempted only 14 shots against a stout Oklahoma City attack on the perimeter. Still, Oklahoma City should anticipate a higher-volume outing from Irving in Game 2, especially considering Doncic’s nagging right knee sprain.
Beyond the defensive masterpiece, Oklahoma City’s stars shined. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 29 points, along with nine rebounds and nine assists. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren also had their moments, combining for 37 points.
If the Thunder’s second and third-best players can match Irving and Doncic throughout the series, the Mavericks' season could end soon.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) vs. Dallas Mavericks (0-1)
INJURIES:
Check out our live injury tracker, along with our game day injury report that will release later today.
WHEN:
Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 8:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start Your Free Trial)
FINAL WORD:
The Thunder have not lost this postseason, but the Mavericks responded after a Game 1 loss in the first round. Game 2 should feature the Thunder’s toughest test so far, but their preparation and previous results point to a team ready for the challenge.
After Thursday, the series will shift to Dallas for a Game 3 matchup on Saturday afternoon.
