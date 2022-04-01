Thunder Gameday: Cade Cunningham Comes Back to Oklahoma

After spending his lone college season at Oklahoma State University, Cade Cunningham will be in familiar territory against the Thunder.

The Detroit Pistons are coming off of a huge win against the Philadelphia 76ers last night. Now, they’ll look to continue their success against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

A talented team led by former top pick Cade Cunningham, the Pistons are starting to look much improved of late. The results of this game will directly impact the final lottery odds for this season, as the Pistons have just one less win than the Thunder.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 4-point underdogs to the Pistons, and the total over/under is 220 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

In the month of March, Cunningham is averaging 22.9 points, 7.0 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Over this stretch, Detroit has gone 5-9 which is a huge improvement.

As such, the Pistons are favorites in this game. Especially with how injured the Thunder roster is, Detroit just has more available talent.

If the Pistons do pull off a win, they’ll be tied in the win column with Oklahoma City, which would get the Thunder one step closer to landing top-three lottery odds. On the flip side, if OKC comes out on top, the fourth-highest odds will almost likely be a lock.

This could end up being a massive game for the future of both franchises.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (22-54) vs. Detroit Pistons (21-56)

WHEN:

Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

The Pistons will be on the second night of a back-to-back in this matchup, which should be an advantage for the Thunder. However, with the way Cunningham has played recently, Detroit is the favorite entering the day despite being on the road.

