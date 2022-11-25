Thunder Gameday: Day After Thanksgiving Battle with Bulls

The former head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Billy Donovan, is now the lead man for the Chicago Bulls. He’ll be in town tonight as the Thunder host the Bulls.

Chicago has gotten off to a slow start and hasn’t yet lived up to expectations this season. With that in mind, the Bulls have the talent to beat nearly anyone in the NBA.

In this contest, we’ve got a matchup between two of the best scoring guards in the league.

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 1-point underdogs to the Bulls, and the total over/under is 235 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

For the Bulls, there’s no question the two best players are Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. They’re both lethal scorers and can easily combine for 50 points or more on any given night.

The Oklahoma City backcourt will need to put an emphasis on slowing that duo down.

Furthermore, Nikola Vucevic is a powerful 7-footer that can space the floor. The Thunder have struggled with offensively gifted bigs all season, so he could have a huge outing tonight.

On the flip side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging better than 30 points per game this season, so the Bulls will have to be tight defensively as well.

Will Lu Dort and Josh Giddey step up and help with the scoring load?

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (7-11) vs. Chicago Bulls (8-10)

WHEN:

Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Immediately following tonight’s contest, the Thunder will head to Houston for a contest tomorrow. It will be the second night of a back-to-back and will be an exciting matchup with the rebuilding Rockets.

