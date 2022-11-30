Thunder Gameday: Hosting the Struggling Spurs

San Antonio will be in Oklahoma City tonight to match up with the rebuilding Thunder.

The San Antonio Spurs are on an eight-game losing streak entering tonight as they’re in Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder. As such, the Thunder actually have the better record and are favorites entering this contest at home.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable as of this morning after several hard falls in Monday night’s game. His status will have a significant impact on the outcome tonight.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 5.5-point favorites against the Spurs, and the total over/under is 237.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Again, San Antonio is struggling more than any team in the NBA right now. With that in mind, the Spurs do have two solid young pieces in Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson. Both are averaging better than 20 points per contest and will be a tough task to slow down tonight.

Outside of those two Jakob Poeltl is a threat on the interior with Oklahoma City lacking size. He could have a big game against the Thunder with his 7-foot-1 frame.

For OKC, Aleksej Pokusevski could be a huge x-factor in this game given his length and versatility. With some of the challenges the Spurs could give the Thunder, he could help combat those.

Furthermore, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort will have to pick up some slack on the offensive end. The Thunder's offense has struggled lately, but they are capable of elevating the team's play on that end.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (8-13) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-15)

WHEN:

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

In what’s been a light week for the Thunder, they’ll play their last game of the week on Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.