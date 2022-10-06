Thunder Gameday: Josh Giddey Hosts Former Team Adelaide 36ers in OKC

Before becoming a cornerstone piece of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Josh Giddey spent a season in the NBL playing for the Adelaide 36ers. Now, more than a full year removed from that stint with the 36ers, Giddey will host his former team in Oklahoma City.

While this isn't a contest against an NBA team, Adelaide is a good squad. Less than a week ago, they defeated the Phoenix Suns, who played their primary players for a good portion of the game.

Oklahoma City has looked solid so far in the preseason, staying competitive against some of the top NBA teams.

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Thunder will once again be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort in this matchup. With that in mind, players like Ousmane Dieng and Aleksej Pokusevski have put together solid performances in consecutive preseason games.

The 36ers boast a high-scoring duo in Robert Franks and Craig Randall, who each produced more than 30 points in their contest against Phoenix on Sunday. Furthermore, the team rolls out Kai Sotto, who stands at 7-foot-2 and could give the undersized Thunder problems.

This will be an exciting game for Giddey, as he looks to pull of the win against his old team.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1) vs. Adelaide 36ers (1-0)

WHEN:

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

This will be the third of six preseason games for the Thunder. Up next, they'll host Ra'anana Maccabi on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.