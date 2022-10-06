Skip to main content

Thunder Gameday: Josh Giddey Hosts Former Team Adelaide 36ers in OKC

Thunder guard Josh Giddey will play his former NBL team on Thursday night.

Before becoming a cornerstone piece of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Josh Giddey spent a season in the NBL playing for the Adelaide 36ers. Now, more than a full year removed from that stint with the 36ers, Giddey will host his former team in Oklahoma City.

While this isn't a contest against an NBA team, Adelaide is a good squad. Less than a week ago, they defeated the Phoenix Suns, who played their primary players for a good portion of the game.

Oklahoma City has looked solid so far in the preseason, staying competitive against some of the top NBA teams.

Josh Giddey is coming into his own as his fellow starters deal with injuries

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

The Thunder will once again be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort in this matchup. With that in mind, players like Ousmane Dieng and Aleksej Pokusevski have put together solid performances in consecutive preseason games.

The 36ers boast a high-scoring duo in Robert Franks and Craig Randall, who each produced more than 30 points in their contest against Phoenix on Sunday. Furthermore, the team rolls out Kai Sotto, who stands at 7-foot-2 and could give the undersized Thunder problems. 

This will be an exciting game for Giddey, as he looks to pull of the win against his old team.

RECORDS: 

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1) vs. Adelaide 36ers (1-0)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

WHEN: 

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION: 

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO: 

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:  

This will be the third of six preseason games for the Thunder. Up next, they'll host Ra'anana Maccabi on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

Darius Bazley, Thunder, Mavericks
News

Thunder Struggle from Three, Fall to Dallas 98-96

By Randall Sweet
Tre Mann, Denver Nuggets
News

Development Could Hurt Thunder’s 2023 Draft Chances

By Derek Parker
Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Who Would the Thunder Protect in a Looming Expansion Draft?

By Ross Lovelace
Aaron Wiggins
News

Aaron Wiggins 3-point Success Could Earn Him Bigger Role

By Chris Becker
Thunder, Mavericks, Luka Doncic, Aaron Wiggins
News

Thunder Gameday: Mavs Come to Tulsa for Preseason Contest

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Guard Tre Mann Showcases Offensive Firepower in Preseason Opener

By Derek Parker
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
News

NBA Preseason: Thunder Thrive Led by Sophomore Stars

By Ross Lovelace
Josh Giddey, Denver Nuggets
News

Top Performers: Thunder Guard Josh Giddey Nearly Notches Triple-Double Against Nuggets

By Randall Sweet