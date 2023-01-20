Thunder Gameday: Late Night Matchup in Sacramento

Two of the most improved teams in the NBA will face off tonight in Sacramento, as the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Kings.

Both teams have spectacular rookies as well as quality veterans just entering their respective primes. As such, it should be one of the best games of the night.

The Kings are on a five-game win streak while the Thunder have won four consecutive, so one team will end a streak tonight.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 3-point underdogs to the Kings, and the total over/under is 238 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Entering today, Domantas Sabonis, Matthew Dellavedova and Alex Len are all listed as questionable due to a non-COVID illness. This would be a huge blow, as Sabonis has been one of the best players in the NBA this season.

Regardless, Sacramento is a top three team in the Western Conference to this point and has the depth to still pull off a win tonight.

Since the turn of the calendar year, Oklahoma City has been one of the best teams in the league, consistently winning by a wide margin. If the Thunder get a victory night, they’ll be pushing even more for a playoff spot.

As long as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the floor, this team can compete with anyone.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (22-23) vs. Sacramento Kings (25-18)

WHEN:

Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will continue the road trip to Denver for a matchup with the Nuggets on Sunday night. Meanwhile, the Kings will host the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow in the second night of a back-to-back.

