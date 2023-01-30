Thunder Gameday: Looking to Reach .500 Against Warriors

If the Oklahoma City Thunder are able to pull off a win at home against the Golden State Warriors tonight, they'll have identical records at 25-25 on the season.

The Thunder have been better than expected this season, while Golden State has underperformed. Oklahoma City has a 15-10 record at Paycom Center, while the Warriors have gone 6-18 on the road thus far.

If OKC is going to make the playoffs, this feels like a huge momentum game getting to .500 on the season.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 3-point underdogs to the Warriors, and the total over/under is 240.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Oklahoma City will be likely without Lu Dort in this contest, which is a significant deal given the guards on the Warriors. Between Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, the Golden State backcourt can put up points in a hurry.

Either way, this team has struggled all year and will give up points against certain matchups. The Thunder have good size with their guard rotation which could also be tough for the Warriors to slow down.

If this turns into a 3-point shootout, Golden State will have the upper hand. It will come down to whether or not OKC can play at its own pace and control the style of play.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25) vs. Golden State Warriors (25-24)

WHEN:

Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this game, the Thunder will head to Houston to take on the Rockets on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Warriors will continue their road trip in Minnesota against the Timberwolves.

