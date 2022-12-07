Thunder Gameday: Looking to Win Fourth Consecutive Game in Memphis

Can Oklahoma City get its fourth-straight win tonight in Memphis against the Grizzlies.

As the Western Conference standings continue to heat up, the Memphis Grizzlies are near the top. They’ve won three-straight games and are 9-2 at home this season.

Memphis will host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, who have also won three consecutive contests. With that in mind, the Thunder are still 12th in the West and below .500 on the season.

Only one of these teams will win a fourth-straight game tonight, but who will it be?

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 5.5-point underdogs to the Grizzlies, and the total over/under is 232.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The last time these two faced off, the Ja Morant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matchup didn’t live up to expectations. Neither put up big numbers, as they both had down nights offensively.

This time around, things could be different. These are two of the best young guards in the entire NBA and have the potential to score 40 points on any given night.

In the most recent contest between Oklahoma City and Minnesota, Jaren Jackson Jr. was a huge factor on both ends. The Thunder had no answer for him defensively, while he also did a great job or protecting the rim on the other end.

Keep an eye on OKC rookie Jalen Williams, who has emerged as one of the team’s best players of late.

Both rosters should be mostly healthy tonight, with nearly everyone active and able to play. The two exceptions to that as it relates to players that get regular minutes are forward Ziaire Williams and guard Desmond Bane for the Grizzlies.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (11-13) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (15-9)

WHEN:

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

FedExForum - Memphis, TN

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will head to Cleveland on Saturday to take on the Cavaliers in a fourth-straight road game.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.