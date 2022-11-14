Thunder Gameday: Matching Up Against An Eastern Conference Contender

As the Oklahoma City Thunder continue their road trip, they’ll be in Boston tonight to match up with the Celtics.

Boston is one of the best teams in the NBA again this year after coming off of a trip to the NBA Finals.

Oklahoma City is also hot entering this matchup, coming off of consecutive double-digit victories. With that in mind, the Thunder will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back tonight so fatigue could be a real issue.

Regardless, this should be a competitive contest despite the projected point differential.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 11-point underdogs to the Celtics, and the total over/under is 229 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has established himself as one of the top players in the entire NBA to this point in the season. He’s averaging better than 30 points per game and has almost always been the best player on the floor each night.

On the flip side, the same can be said about Jayson Tatum. He’s the best player on a contending Celtics team and has emerged as a legitimate superstar. Alongside him is Jaylen Brown, who is also capable of scoring 30 points on any given night.

This talented duo will be the focal point for Oklahoma City’s defense, which has been good the majority of the season. Boston also has a variety of other talented players as well, hence why this is one of the top rosters in the league.

Outside of Gilgeous-Alexander, it will be up to Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and Aleksej Pokusevski to produce points tonight.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-7) vs. Boston Celtics (10-3)

WHEN:

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM CT

LOCATION:

TD Garden - Boston, MA

TV/RADIO:

NBA TV, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

The next leg of Oklahoma City’s road trip will take place against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The Thunder will then cap off the stint away from OKC on Friday in Memphis against the Grizzlies

