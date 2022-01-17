Thunder Gameday: MLK Day in Dallas to Take on Rising Mavericks

The Mavericks are one of the hottest teams in the league entering this matchup with the Thunder.

The Dallas Mavericks are playing extremely well right now, winning eight of their last ten games. Additionally, Kristaps Porzingis made his way back into the lineup over the weekend, once again putting the Dallas core intact.

In a Western Conference matchup on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, they’ll host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. Over OKC’s last ten games, it’s only win two of those contests.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 10.5-point underdogs to the Mavericks, and the total over/under is 207.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Dallas has emerged as one of the top defenses in the league this season. This is fairly surprising, as they’ve struggled on that end of the floor over the past few years.

Currently ranked the fifth best defense in the NBA, Dallas will have its hands full with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Over the past three games, he’s averaged 28.7 points, 8.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Alongside him in the OKC backcourt is Lu Dort and Josh Giddey. If the Thunder are going to keep up with the Mavs’ explosive offense, those two will need to be productive.

Dallas has a ton of size, which often gives the undersized Thunder trouble. From their rotation of bigs down to their jumbo guard in Luka Doncic, the Mavericks create mismatches all over the floor.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (14-28) vs. Dallas Mavericks (24-19)

WHEN:

Monday, January 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM CT

LOCATION:

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

“I’m gonna be myself regardless of the defense,” Gilgeous-Alexander said earlier this week.

Despite the Mavs having a great defense this season, the Thunder’s top scorer has the confidence to be the best player on the floor offensively.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.