Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Hosts Maccabi Ra'anana of Israeli National League in Preseason Contest

On Sunday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host Maccabi Ra'anana at Paycom Center. A professional club out of Israel, Maccabi Ra'anana has already played against two NBA teams in its preseason circuit.

Oklahoma City has been solid in the preseason despite dealing with many injuries. Especially defensively, the Thunder have really proven to be bought into coach Mark Daigneault's schemes.

With major roster decisions looming, every preseason game matters. This is the last contest of the preseason at home in Oklahoma City for the Thunder.

Isaiah J. Downing / USA TODAY Sports

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Maccabi Ra'anana has already played the LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers in this preseason, losing both contests. They have a solid center in Anthony Morse that could have success against the undersized Thunder. Jason Siggers is a shooter that will also be a key player to contain on offense.

Overall, the Thunder should have much more talent on the floor tonight, but it is still good experience for the young roster.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort are still out of the lineup, but that hasn't been a major issue for the Thunder thus far in the preseason. On Thursday night, Oklahoma City also played without rookies Ousmane Dieng (knee) and Jalen Williams (sickness), but the hope is that they're both back tonight.



Tre Mann has perhaps been the story of the Thunder's preseason, proving to be a legitimate scorer entering year two.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) vs. Maccabi Ra'anana (0-2)

WHEN:

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

NBA League Pass, Thunder App, okcthunder.com, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this matchup, Oklahoma City will have just two more preseason games. Both are on the road, as the Thunder travel to take on the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

From there, the regular season will kick off the following week.

