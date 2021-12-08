Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes On Scottie Barnes and the Raptors

    On Wednesday night, Josh Giddey and the OKC Thunder will head to Toronto to take on Scottie Barnes and the Raptors.
    Author:

    After losing eight consecutive games, the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled out a win on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons. Now, they’ll look to keep that momentum heading into today’s contest against the Toronto Raptors.

    Although the Raptors have a losing record, they’ve won two-straight games of their own and will be well rested, as they haven’t played since Sunday.

    With two Canadians in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort heading back to their home country, they’ll look to have another big night on the road.

    ODDS: 

    The Thunder enter the day as 7-point underdogs to the Raptors, and the total over/under is 208 points.

    KEYS TO THE GAME: 

    This will be a matchup between two of the NBA’s top rookies in Josh Giddey and Scottie Barnes. Both were selected in the top six of the 2021 NBA Draft and have instantly become cornerstone pieces for their respective franchises.

    Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort are without question OKC’s best scorers. In their win against the Pistons earlier this week, they combined for 58 points. When they aren’t producing offensively, the Thunder struggle tremendously.

    Toronto certainly is more experienced than Oklahoma City, but have been inconsistent early in the season. With a 4-8 record at home, the Raptors haven’t been able to capitalize in front of their home crowd to this point in the season.

    RECORDS: 

    Oklahoma City Thunder (7-16) vs. Toronto Raptors (11-13)

    Recommended for You

    WHEN: 

    Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 6:30 PM CT

    LOCATION: 

    Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

    TV/RADIO: 

    Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

    FINAL WORD: 

    “Obviously we’re coming off a losing streak. I thought we did a great job of not panicking and staying the course," said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault following Monday's win.

    Despite being a young team, Oklahoma City has proven to come into each game with a level-headed mindset.

    Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    OKC Thunder, Toronto Raptors, Lu Dort, Gary Trent Jr.
    News

    Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes On Scottie Barnes and the Raptors

    1 minute ago
    Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
    News

    Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Sabonis from Pacers

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17307237
    News

    Top Performers from the Thunder's Comeback Win Over the Pistons

    20 hours ago
    Kendall Brown, Baylor
    Draft Coverage

    NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select Modern Forward

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_17307242
    News

    Thunder Complete Comeback, Beat Pistons 114-103

    Dec 6, 2021
    Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder
    News

    Thunder Expected to be Fully Health Ahead of Pistons Matchup

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_17275984
    News

    Return to the Rotation: Isaiah Roby's Recent Surge and his Perplexing Place in Play

    Dec 6, 2021
    Josh Giddey
    News

    LISTEN: Rebounding from the Memphis loss, evaluating Tre Mann

    Dec 6, 2021