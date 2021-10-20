Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Kicks Off Season Against Utah Jazz

In the first game of their season, the OKC Thunder will take on the Utah Jazz, who had the best record in the NBA last season.

To start the 2021-22 NBA season, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be on a road trip. The first two games of the season will be away from the Paycom Center, starting in Utah with a matchup against the Jazz.

This will be the NBA debut for promising rookie Josh Giddey, who the Thunder drafted sixth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. Additionally, it will be the first game veteran Derrick Favors plays for the Thunder, as he slots into the starting center role against his former team.

It won't be an easy matchup, but this young Oklahoma City team has a ton of confidence heading into the season.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 12-point underdogs to the Jazz, and the total over/under is 220.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Utah is the clear favorite in this game, especially after having the best record in the NBA last season. In fact, they won 30 more games than the Thunder in a season that was just 72 games long.

If Oklahoma City is going to be competitive in this matchup, it's going to start with efficient 3-point shooting. In the preseason, they were among the top teams in the league in terms of attempts, meaning they likely will be a high volume 3-point shooting team in the regular season. The Thunder have the shooters to convert at a high clip, but only time will tell if they're able to convert at a rate they like.

The Jazz have a star duo of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who could certainly be the top performers in Wednesday's game. If the Thunder are able to slow them down offensively, they should have a chance at keeping the game close.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) vs. Utah Jazz (0-0)

WHEN:

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA Leaguepass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

“1-10 how ready are we? I’d go with 10," said coach Mark Daigneault at the end of training camp. The Thunder may not be the most competitive team this season, but they're ready to take it on ready to work and grow as a group.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.