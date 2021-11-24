Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes on the Jazz

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes On Jazz

    The Thunder take on white-hot Utah on Monday in Oklahoma City's Paycom Center.
    Author:

    Down their young star, Oklahoma City fielded a competitive team in Monday’s matchup against the Hawks.

    Despite double-digit defeat, the Thunder will be looking to replicate the high points from Monday’s contest against a fiery Jazz squad.

    ODDS: 

    The Thunder enter the day as 12.5-point underdogs to Utah.

    KEYS TO THE GAME: 

    With star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out, the scalding Luguentz Dort will be looked at to take on the offensive load. In his last eight games, the defensive-minded shooting guard is averaging 20.5 points.

    On top of that, Oklahoma City’s rookies will need to continue to stay in a groove to have a shot at taking down the three seed.

    Josh Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl combined for 28 points in the starting lineup on Monday, and were pivotal in keeping the game close.

    OKC will also need plenty of bench firepower from Ty Jerome, Mike Muscala and Kenrich Williams.

    RECORDS: 

    Oklahoma City Thunder (6-11) vs. Team (11-6)

    WHEN: 

    Nov. 24, 2021 at 7 p.m.

    LOCATION: 

    Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

    TV/RADIO: 

    Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

    FINAL WORD: 

    Gilgeous-Alexander won't suit up in Paycom Center on Wednesday night, and his condition going forward will certainly be one of the biggest factors to monitor.

    Be on the lookout for Josh Giddey to be in command of the offense yet again.

