Skip to main content

Thunder Gameday: Round Three Against Familiar Divisional Opponent

Tonight will already be the third time Oklahoma City has matched up against the Denver Nuggets.

For the third time this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets will face off. This will be the second-straight matchup between the clubs at Paycom Center in OKC, as the Thunder host the Nuggets tonight.

Denver will be on the second night of a back-to-back following a loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

Nikola Jokic, Mike Muscala, Denver Nuggets

ODDS: 

The Thunder enter the day as 2.5-point underdogs to the Nuggets, and the total over/under is 229 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

Nikola Jokic is back in the lineup for the Nuggets and will likely give the Thunder problems once again. He’s got incredible size and skill that Oklahoma City simply cannot combat. With the lack of a true center, the Thunder struggle to contain bigger frontcourt players.

With that in mind, OKC is stacked in the backcourt and has one of the best guards in the entire NBA. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging better than 30 points per game and should be an offensive catalyst tonight.

In fact, he’s scored 65 points in his first two matchups of the season against the Nuggets.

As a team, Oklahoma City has recently struggled to rebound and play defense. If that trend continues against a team like Denver, tonight could be tough for the Thunder.

With Mike Muscala out for at least two weeks with a hand injury, this could be an issue.

RECORDS: 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Oklahoma City Thunder (7-10) vs. Denver Nuggets (10-7)

WHEN: 

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION: 

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO: 

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

Following this matchup, the Thunder will have one more game at home this week against the Chicago Bulls on Friday before hitting the road.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (2)

Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

Lu Dort
News

Oklahoma City's Defense Dropping After Hot Start

By Ross Lovelace
Myles Turner
News

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Pacers’ Myles Turner

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Thunder Near Bottom of the League in Free Throw Numbers

By Chris Becker
USATSI_19482730
News

Oklahoma City's Centerpieces Click in Thunder's Loss to the Knicks

By Ross Lovelace
Darius Bazley, OKC Thunder
News

Darius Bazley Notches Solid Performance in Return to Action

By Randall Sweet
221118_OKCatMEM_Post_Media_Avail_Giddey
News

Thunder-Knicks Postgame Interviews: Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

By Derek Parker
Lu Dort, Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
News

Knicks’ Big Three Proves Too Much for Thunder in Loss

By Kade Kimble
Injury Report
News

Injury Report: Injuries Continue to Knock Down Key Thunder Pieces with Pokusevski Out vs. Knicks

By Chris Becker