Thunder Gameday: Round Three Against Familiar Divisional Opponent

For the third time this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets will face off. This will be the second-straight matchup between the clubs at Paycom Center in OKC, as the Thunder host the Nuggets tonight.

Denver will be on the second night of a back-to-back following a loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

Ron Chenoy / USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 2.5-point underdogs to the Nuggets, and the total over/under is 229 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Nikola Jokic is back in the lineup for the Nuggets and will likely give the Thunder problems once again. He’s got incredible size and skill that Oklahoma City simply cannot combat. With the lack of a true center, the Thunder struggle to contain bigger frontcourt players.

With that in mind, OKC is stacked in the backcourt and has one of the best guards in the entire NBA. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging better than 30 points per game and should be an offensive catalyst tonight.

In fact, he’s scored 65 points in his first two matchups of the season against the Nuggets.

As a team, Oklahoma City has recently struggled to rebound and play defense. If that trend continues against a team like Denver, tonight could be tough for the Thunder.

With Mike Muscala out for at least two weeks with a hand injury, this could be an issue.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (7-10) vs. Denver Nuggets (10-7)

WHEN:

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this matchup, the Thunder will have one more game at home this week against the Chicago Bulls on Friday before hitting the road.

