Thunder Gameday: Westbrook Returns to OKC with Polarizing Lakers

Fresh off a 33-point, 10-rebound and 8-assist performance, Russell Westbrook will make a return to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder with the polarizing Lakers.

OKC will be looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, and the Lakers will look to continue building chemistry ahead of a long season.

Keys to the Game: Oklahoma City will need to limit LA’s star power on Wednesday in order to have a chance. Aside from Anthony Davis, LeBron James and now Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles’ role players have yet to settle into a groove.

If OKC can limit Davis, James and Westbrook, which of course is easier said than done, they’ll have a good shot at making the game competitive.

Additionally, the Thunder will need a clear No. 2 scoring option to emerge behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA has shouldered a majority of the offensive load in the last two games, but a consistent Robin has yet to appear behind him.

Records: Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-4)

When: Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

TV/Radio: Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA Leaguepass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

Final Word: “In terms of assignments in the league, in terms of night in night out, having a real dude lining up that they’re playing through — that spot is a load.” head coach Mark Daigneault said of Bazley’s matchups. “He is still learning on the defensive end of the floor how to insert himself and be an every possession defender when you’re guarding an every possession offensive player. And that takes time.”

Darius Bazley will have his hands full defensively on Wednesday night, taking on the assignment that is Anthony Davis.

Oklahoma City will also look to improve off its first half against Golden State, scoring at an efficient clip in both the paint and from beyond the 3-point line.

