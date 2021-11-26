Thunder Gameday: Wizards Come to OKC for Friday Night Showdown

Following a day off for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be back in action. They’ll host the revamped Washington Wizards on Friday night at Paycom Center.

While Oklahoma City has lost four consecutive games, the Wizards have also lost two-straight games of their own. With that in mind, Washington is a very deep team that’s had a ton of success early in the 2021-21 season.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 10-point underdogs to the Wizards, and the total over/under is 211.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

There’s a good chance that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss yet another game on Friday. While he’s making progress recovering from an ankle injury, the Thunder are being extremely cautious with their young star.

With Gilgeous-Alexander out, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort will need to continue running the offense at a high level.

The Wizards get a high level of production from both starters and their bench.In fact, Montrezl Harrell has been one of the best reserves in the NBA this season, averaging 17.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest. The OKC bench will need to match Washington’s production if they want to keep this game competitive.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-12) vs. Washington Wizards (11-7)

WHEN:

Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

“He’s growing. He’s getting more and more comfortable every game. He’s a really good playmaker,” said Dort of his rookie teammate Giddey following Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

To this point in the season, Giddey has been one of the best rookies in the NBA at 19 years old.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.