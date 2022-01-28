Thunder Gameday: Wrapping Up Week Against Pacers

In their last game of the week, the Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers in Oklahoma City.

The Indiana Pacers have the fifth-worst record in the NBA entering Friday night’s matchup in Oklahoma City. The Thunder will host the shorthanded Pacers, who have lost three consecutive contests and seven of their last ten games.

The Thunder have lost six-straight games of their own, and have only won one matchup in their last ten. Indiana has won four-straight over OKC dating back to 2019-20 season.

Will they extend that streak to five tonight against the Thunder?

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 2-point favorites against the Pacers, and the total over/under is 216.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Indiana will be without its trio of Myles Turner, Malcom Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis in this matchup. Even when those three play, the team has drastically underperformed this season. After hiring new coach Rick Carlisle during the offseason, the Pacers appeared to be primed to make a splash in the Eastern Conference.

Instead, they’ve been one of the worst teams in the East.

As such, this should be a solid game between the Pacers and Thunder. Despite having the worst stretch of its season, Oklahoma City has the talent to make any game competitive.

With a talented trio of guards in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey, the future is bright for the Thunder. Regardless of the recent struggles, they’re continuing to develop as individual contributors.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (14-33) vs. Indiana Pacers (17-32)

WHEN:

Friday, January 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

It’s been a light stretch for the Thunder, as this is their second and final game of the week. The break has been much-needed, as they’ve gone through a difficult stretch to start 2022.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.