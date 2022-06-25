Skip to main content

Thunder GM Sam Presti Gives Updates on Dort, Green’s Future with OKC

General manager Sam Presti gave a few updates at Saturday's press conference.

At the Thunder’s 2022 Draft introductory press conference, the always candid Sam Presti gives updates on two players whose futures are potentially up in the air.

Starting with Luguentz Dort, Presti said the organization plans to exercise the $1.9 million team option for the guard for the 2022-23 season.

“I would just plan on that happening unless something changed,” Presti said. 

The move is an interesting one from several perspectives. The Thunder give themselves flexibility next season resigning Dort, but won’t be signing him to a long-term deal many were expecting.

Lu Dort
If the Thunder and Dort don’y come to an agreement, Dort will enter the 2023 offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

Presti also alluded to Oklahoma City moving on from it’s newest veteran, JaMychal Green, who was acquired via moving off of the 30th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

“I think we’ll probably find a situation for him that’s not with us, but not because we don’t value him as a player. But because where he is right now.”

Green is a veteran who undoubtedly could help most playoffs teams in some capacity.

Oklahoma City kicks off their Summer League slate on Saturday, July 9 against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

