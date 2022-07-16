Skip to main content

Thunder GM Sam Presti Helped Set Precedent for Blockbuster Trades

Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti set the standard years ago with a blockbuster deal of his own.

In 2019, Thunder general manager Sam Presti unexpectedly set the precedent for the blockbuster trades the NBA sees on a near monthly basis now.

Presti, fresh off a less-than-desirable end to the postseason for Oklahoma City, decided to ship All-Star Paul George off for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and five first round picks.

Not even factoring in Gilgeous-Alexander, who has blossomed into a star with OKC, it was an unprecedented amount of draft picks for a trade. Five first round selections and an additional two pick swaps.

The trade came with a slight caveat. Had George not been traded to the Clippers, reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard likely wouldn’t have signed in Los Angeles. The Clippers essentially got the two-for-one, trading off assets for one player and signing another via that process.

Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder

But the reward was all the same for Presti.

Now, players are for similar deals. Except there’s not more mystery signings lurking behind them.

Rudy Gobert recently fetched five picks of his own for Utah, not including Walker Kessler, who had recently been taken in the first round.

The Knicks were rumored to nearly give six to Utah in exchange for Donovan Mitchell, and have eight first rounders at their disposal for that very reason.

Recently disgruntled Kevin Durant, likely worth more than the former Utah duo and George in his hey-day, will assuredly land Brooklyn a massive return, and another unprecedented amount of picks should they choose.

More and more teams are opting for the picks route rather than equal player return. And one can't help but think Presti's cache of picks both started the trend and will likely remain the most valuable collection for awhile.

