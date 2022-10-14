Thunder Guard Jalen Williams Displays Versatility in Preseason Slate

Twelfth overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft Jalen Williams proved why Presti was willing to take a shot on a third lottery pick in his preseason slate.

A junior out of Santa Clara, Williams saw his draft stock skyrocket in his latest season, eventually landing with the Thunder as their third selection in the first round.

After a strong Summer League showing, it was clear Williams was set to be a vital part of the OKC squad.

One five-game preseason slate later, it’s clear that’s true.

Williams finished as the third leading scorer overall for Oklahoma City, averaging 14.4 points in five games in just 26.3 minutes. He shot 61 percent from the field and just 22 percent from beyond the arc.

In the final contest, Williams poured on 21 points on 7-for-8 shooting against the Spurs, showcasing several different ways he can score the basketball.

He was used in a variety of ways throughout the games, an an off-ball cutter and slasher, and as the games waned on, even as a primary creator.

But Williams showed his worth outside of scoring too. He finished only behind second-year guard Josh Giddey in assists, averaging 5.2 per game and topping out at 13 in one contest.

At 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot wingspan, Williams also showcased his premier ability to guard nearly any position, averaging 1.8 steals to go along with his staunch defense.

At 21-years-old, Williams is older than most rookies general Manager Sam Presti has taken chances on, but it’s clear he’s going to be a pivotal part of the rebuild moving forward.

