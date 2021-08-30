Thunder Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Offers Offseason Update

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared his thoughts on the Thunder offseason and his newly inked deal.

There's a highly anticipated NBA season approaching.

On Monday, OKC fans saw their first official look at Gilgeous-Alexander through an interview posted to the Thunder’s Twitter account.

“It’s been fun,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of the offseason. “Obviously we all part our ways in the summertime, I go back to Canada, guys go all over the country, we have a lot of foreigners. But it’s good to see them, see the work they’ve put in, see the strides they’ve made and I’m excited for the season.

Despite not playing for Team Canada due to his injury from last season, Gilgeous-Alexander has had an eventful offseason, earning a coveted max contract that will secure him with OKC for years to come.

Gilgeous-Alexander inked a five-year, $172 million deal that features added bonuses for All-NBA accolades.

“It was a great feeling.” Gilgeous-Alexander said of getting his new contract. “Obviously, I’ve been dreaming about things like that. You put the work in, you put the time in, and nothing’s promise, no matter how much work you put in no matter how much time you put in, so it’s something that I’m blessed with.

“I’m going to take full advantage of it and I’m thankful for the front office, the fans supporting me and trusting me with the process.”

Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined last season due to plantar fasciitis, but should be a full-go for the upcoming NBA season.

The Thunder will see their first action on Oct. 20 versus the Jazz at 8 p.m.

