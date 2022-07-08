Skip to main content

Thunder Head to Vegas After Successful Utah Stint

Oklahoma City now heads to Las Vegas after a 2-1 start to Summer League in Salt Lake City.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, armed with new rookies and signings, wrapped up a successful stint in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The team got its first look at No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren, who caught global attention in his first game.

In his first ever professional game, Holmgren scored 23 points on just nine shots, and grabbed the Summer League record for blocks in a single game with six. He also tacked on seven rebounds and four assists.

In game two, Holmgren struggled a tad more, posting 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, but overall was still impactful despite it being his second game in as many days.

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft
Fans also saw three full games of a healthy Josh Giddey, who dashed and diced his way to several solid performances, including a 14-point, 10-rebounds, 10-assist triple-double in Game 2 versus the Grizzlies.

Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng, OKC’s two other 2022 lottery selections, also made their debuts, each playing in all three games.

Jalen Williams finished as one of the premier scorers in Salt Lake City. He ranked 10th overall with 13.3 points per contest, and ranked first among players who played all three games.

Dieng got off to a rockier start, but was already beginning to show more comfortability by the third game.

OKC now looks to a four-game slate in Vegas, starting on Saturday. The Thunder take on No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. and the Rockets at 7 p.m.

