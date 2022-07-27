Thunder hires shooting specialist Chip Engelland as Assistant Coach

Oklahoma City is committing to fixing its shooting deficiencies.

Chip Engelland will join the Thunder coaching staff as an assistant coach. Engelland is tabbed in the NBA world as a shooting guru who has had a hand in helping some of the best shooters in the NBA.

Engelland spent the last 17 years with the San Antonio Spurs, which he left after the two sides couldn’t agree on a new contract, ESPN reports. He has perennially been one of the highest paid assistants in the league.

Engelland is credited with the significant shooting developments of the likes of Kahwi Leonard, Tony Parker and Dejounte Murray.

With OKC flooding with young talent, Engelland is now tasked with helping the shooting habits of one of the youngest rosters in the NBA. A roster, which has struggled to shoot the ball, especially from 3-point range, consistently.

Engelland and Thunder general manager Sam Presti have crossed paths before when they both worked in San Antonio in the early 2000s. The hire will have a major impact on Josh Giddey and Ousmane Dieng, who have both shown promise with their shooting, but could develop into high level shooters with the help of Engelland.

Dieng, entering his rookie season, showed promise at times in the Summer League. Giddey is entering his second season after shooting 41.9% from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc last season.

Last season OKC shot 43% from the field and just 32.3% from 3-point range last season. Both categories ranked dead last in the NBA. The Thunder attempted the eighth most 3-point field goal attempts per game last year as well.

OKC’s shooting struggles were clear last season, but the team has a high ceiling. Engelland is now tasked with showing that ceiling.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.