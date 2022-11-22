Thunder-Knicks Postgame Interviews: Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Thunder dropped their second consecutive game on Monday night, losing to the New York Knicks 129-119 after giving up 120-plus points for the fifth game in a row.

Following the game, head coach Mark Daigneault, as well as guards Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort all gave their thoughts on the loss:

Josh Giddey | 18 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | 30 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds

Despite a combined 48 points from their starting backcourt, Oklahoma City dropped their second game in a row, falling to 7-7 on the season and 4-4 at home.

The Thunder have a loaded schedule this week, taking on Denver on Wednesday and Chicago on Friday, both at Paycom Center. On Saturday, they cap off a back-to-back with an away contest versus the Houston Rockets.

