Thunder Mailbag: Pivoting to the Offseason
The 2023-24 campaign is officially over for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but this is just the beginning of a potential dynasty. It will take the right moves along the way in the coming years, but there's no question that Thunder GM Sam Presti has the tools to make big things happen.
As we await things to heat up around the league in the offseason, it's important to maintain perspective in what might happen in the future. This OKC team is already good, but interestingly enough has a long way to go.
Let’s answer the five best questions that were submitted for this week’s mailbag:
Is the Mavericks series any different if Kenrich Williams plays more of Josh Giddey's minutes?
To be completely honest, it was less about the Thunder's personnel in that series and more about the Mavericks' players. The role players in that Round 2 series for Dallas stepped up and knocked down shots that they didn't collectively for most of the season -- but that's the playoffs. It sounds odd to say, but that series was more about Dallas than OKC in terms of lineup adjustments.
Who are a few realistic players you think OKC could add in the offseason via trade or free agency? Will Sam Presti do more than just sign new contracts with Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe?
For starters, I do think securing Wiggins and Joe on new deals is at the top of the priority list for Sam Presti. I feel pretty good about Wiggins being back on a new contract next season, but Joe is more of a mystery than the average fan would like to think. Shooters get paid, and I'm not sure the Thunder is willing to pay him upwards of $20 million as others have gotten in recent years. When it comes to realistic free agents, the list is almost non-existent. This isn't a franchise that ever plays that game. Especially with the draft capital available, OKC is much more likely to make a trade. On the trade market, Presti isn't afraid to make a splash -- as long as it doesn't affect Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams from being on max contracts together in the future. For any player who can maximize the window now on a short-term deal -- including someone like Kevin Durant -- OKC might be more aggressive than most expect.
What's next for Josh Giddey?
The Giddey situation should play out just like any other. He had two solid seasons, but struggled in year three. Even in the recent 2023-24 campaign, he had highs and lows. My expectation is that Presti works with Giddey's agent to see where expectations are while also gauging the trade market. It shouldn't be overly complex from there. Either Giddey will be retained on a deal the team is comfortable with, or trade talks will really heat up to get him on the move. Remember, he's still 21 with a bright future but has been pretty inconsistent.
What skillset should the Thunder look for in the 2024 NBA Draft?
This is a team that is ready to contend, so the short answer is that nobody in the draft at No. 12 overall should be expected to help win immediately. While Cason Wallace in that same slot last draft has proven to be a key contributor, that's few and far between. Regardless, a modern forward skillset with floor spacing and rebounding upside is what this team needs sooner than later.
When will Ousmane Dieng be ready to contribute?
You have to remember that Dieng was a huge project coming into the league, and has truly come a long way. While he still isn't ready to help at the NBA level, he has proven his development through time. It will come down to his aggressiveness next season, as his talent is there but confidence is sometimes lacking. At 21 years old, Dieng's window of being productive is longer than most. If it's not this upcoming season that he finds his way into the rotation, perhaps he could be a great trade deadline chip for a rebuilding team looking to trade away win-now talent.
Note: Questions may be paraphrased in order to group or aggregate similar submissions.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.