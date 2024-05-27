Thunder Mailbag: Projecting Future Roles and Development
As the NBA Playoffs continue and four teams remain in the running for a championship, the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking ahead to the 2024-25 campaign. This is a pivotal offseason for the rising franchise, as Thunder GM Sam Presti will have every opportunity to make the right moves.
Despite the fact that Oklahoma City will still be one of the younger teams in the NBA again next season, there's no question that the Thunder shouldn't be a championship contender. Whether that's through internal development, the 2024 NBA Draft, free agency or trades, OKC has levers to pull and improve.
Let’s answer the five best questions that were submitted for this week’s mailbag:
Which Thunder player will improve the most this offseason?
I believe Chet Holmgren will take a significant jump next season now that he has a year of playing under his belt and knows what he tangibly needs to improve upon during this offseason stretch. He's on the trajectory of being a top 15 to 20 player in the NBA next season, which is absolutely achievable with a quality offseason of work and improvement.
What are the top three priorities for the Thunder to address during this offseason?
Without being impulsive, Oklahoma City should look to add experience, size and playmaking. More specifically playmaking as it relates to perimeter scoring. This young team struggled to generate points against the suffocating defense the Mavericks played, as OKC seemed to be one offensive weapon away from figuring it out. When it comes to size, the counter to that is that the player that brings that needs to also fit the Thunder's scheme as a floor spacer. On both fronts, these types of players — especially those with experience — are very hard to find.
Do you think Josh Giddey is still on the Thunder after next season's trade deadline?
That's one of the biggest mysteries entering this summer. Truly, it's as simple as what him and his agent expect on the extension front. If he's willing to sign at a reasonable figure given what he's done and projects to do at this point, he should be around longer term as a piece the Thunder will continue to refine. If he wants big money, I'm not sure he's still in Oklahoma City beyond July and will be traded.
What's next for Ousmane Dieng? When will he be ready to contribute?
Based on what we've seen to this point, Dieng is still a year or two away. He has the skill and size to make an impact at the NBA level, but lacks the confidence, aggressiveness and instinct. Assuming the Thunder has the patience to keep him around to develop, he still has a real chance of being a starter one day. Conversely, he's an appealing trade chip that could thrive on a team with more developmental minutes available.
Who are five free agency and/or trade targets you'd like for OKC to consider?
There are quite a few players that Oklahoma City could add to the roster this offseason. There are not many who could take them to the next level, but there are several who could move the needle enough to make the Thunder an even more dangerous playoff team. Here are a few I have my eye on:
-Jalen Smith (Indiana Pacers - Player Option)
-Saddiq Bey (Atlanta Hawks - Restricted Free Agent)
-Deni Avdija (Washington Wizards - Trade Target)
-Isaiah Stewart (Detroit Pistons - Trade Target)
-Robert Williams (Portland Trail Blazers - Trade Target)
Note: Questions may be paraphrased in order to group or aggregate similar submissions.
