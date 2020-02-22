Thunder/Nuggets Game Thread

After eight days off, the Oklahoma City Thunder get back to action as they host the Denver Nuggets at the Peake. The Thunder (33-22) are looking for their 11th win in 14 games; Vegas Insider has Oklahoma City as a 1.5 favorite.

When these two teams met back in December, the Nuggets used a 28, 14, and 12 performance from Nikola Jokic to grab a 110-102 win. Steven Adams wasn't exactly chopped liver that night. Adams went for 18 and 14, but Jokic is on another level.

Billy Donovan says the reason Jokic is so effective not just against Adams, but other centers as well is because of his ability to impact the offensive end of the floor. He can post he can shoot, and he gets other players involved. One of the Thunder's chief concerns tonight will be disputing the seven-footers' ability to see when he looks to pass. Jokic is 13th in the NBA, averaging 6.9 assists per game. Donovan uses the word "crafty" to describe how Jokic plays in the post; he also says that Jokic plays at a good pace and never gets sped up.

Here's hoping the All-Star break has made him a little rusty. Speaking of the layoff, this is the Thunder's first game in eight days, there are 27 games left in the season, and Oklahoma City is just two games out of the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Donovan says the later you get in the season, you run out of time to improve "we need to capitalize on opportunities to get better."..."I think early in the year, it was about them learning to play with one another.".."You don't wanna just ease into this part of the schedule you wanna be able to come in and try and pick up at a really good place."

First Quarter:

Jokic with an easy two to start the game. Thunder with 14 seconds on the shot clock. Adams with two to even things up.

Adams with an assist to Gallinari on the alley-oop. Score tied at 4.

Neither team can hit right now. Nuggets and Thunder combined are 4 of 14. Paul breaks the tie, now 6-4 OKC. Shai Gilegous-Alexander adds two. Now 8-6 Thunder.

6:45 to go in the first quarter Thunder lead 8-6. Adams and Jokic with 4 each.

Paul with a block!

Ferguson, Schroder, Nader, Noel all on the floor for the last two minutes of the quarter.

Schroder took a minute to get up after being fouled. Seems fine now, of course I wasn’t the one that fell. At the line for two, sinks both.

End of the first quarter and the Thunder are up 27-17. Oklahoma City 47.6 percent from the field. 2 of 5 from three. Points in the paint even at 14, Schroder with 7 points.