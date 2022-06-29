Thunder Offseason: Three Free Agent Targets to Consider

It should be a quiet offseason for Oklahoma City, but there’s still options to explore.

When free agency kicks off on Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will officially be over the cap as a new league year begins. They’ll also have 20 players under contract for the 2021-22 season, meaning there’s somewhat of a roster crunch.

As such, Oklahoma City isn’t expected to make any major splashes in free agency. What’s more likely is that the team finds ways to get off of contracts rather than add them.

Players like JaMychal Green and Derrick Favors will be shopped in trade conversations or even be bought out.

When looking at the Thunder roster, there’s still a void at center. Even after selecting Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams in the 2022 NBA Draft, OKC could use another quality prospect to fill out that rotation. Furthermore, they’re loaded at guard and are beginning to look much better on the wing.

All things considered, the Thunder will still take a look at players in free agency to see if anyone fits what they’re looking to build at the right price.

Here’s three players Thunder GM Sam Presti should consider.

1. Thomas Bryant (Unrestricted)

One of the most underrated young centers in this league, Bryant is a double-double machine and still only 24 years old. At 6-foot-10 with an extremely physical frame, he’d actually be a great front court counterpart next to Holmgren.

After coming off of injury, Bryant only played at the end of last season. He didn’t look great, dropping in overall production and 3-point shooting efficiency from the season prior. If he’s someone Oklahoma City can buy low on, it makes a ton of sense.

2. Nic Claxton (Restricted)

Presti hasn’t often played the restricted free agency game, but could take a look at Claxton this offseason. The 23-year-old big is not a floor spacer, but does a lot of the little things to impact winning.

Last season in Brooklyn, he averaged 8.7 points and 5.6 board in just over 20 minutes per game. If the Thunder want to add a physical big to the front court rotation, Claxton would be a solid fit.

3. Jalen Smith (Unrestricted)

A former lottery pick, Smith was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Indiana Pacers last season at the deadline. In an expanded role, he was quite productive in his 22 games as a member of the Pacers.

Over that stretch, he produced 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 37.3% from deep. Still just 22 years old, Smith fits Oklahoma City’s timeline and shouldn’t break the bank on this next deal.

Again, its likely Oklahoma City doesn’t add any players in free agency. If the Thunder do add a player, a front court prospect makes the most sense.

