Thunder Position Battles: Who Should be the Backup Point Guard?

SI Thunder's Position Battles series will take a look at a few different roles over the next few days, and try to identify which current Thunder player is best suited to play the role in the 2021-22 season. Up first: the backup point guard.

Nick Crain's Pick: Theo Maledon

Both Theo Maledon and Ty Jerome have a lot of upside, but their games are completely different. They both have the ability to play both guard positions, but will serve in different roles down the road.Jerome is an absolute sniper from beyond the arc, while Maledon still has some work to do in terms of shooting. On the flip side, while he’s an underrated passer, Jerome just doesn’t posses the playmaking ability as a lead guard that Maledon does.In terms of upside, Maledon gets the nod. He could become a fringe NBA starter over the next few years and even start in some situations. Jerome on the other hand feels like a safer bet to contribute at the NBA level for many years due to his shooting, which is so crucial in the modern NBA.Considering the Oklahoma City Thunder value upside and should be swinging for the fences on prospects with high ceilings, Maledon wins over Jerome in my opinion for the backup point guard position. However, there’s a real chance Jerome ends up being a more important player long-term with the direction the league is going.

Derek Parker's Pick: Ty Jerome

As it stands right now, Ty Jerome is a much more solid back point guard, but Theo Maledon has the tools to match him.



One of just two players on the Thunder to shoot above 40 percent from the 3-point line on over 4 attempts, 24-year-old Jerome was the picture of efficiency. Maledon was one of the least efficient players in the league, shooting 36 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point land.Neither are great defensively, but with a bulkier frame Maledon will have the chance to shine on that end of the court. Maledon is also the more gifted passer.Strictly based on efficiency, Jerome edges out Maledon, but with a full year under his belt, the 20-year-old Frenchman isn’t far behind.

Ryan Chapman's Pick: Ty Jerome

By no means is it time to give up on Theo Maledon, that would just be silly. Maledon had a promising rookie season in Oklahoma City last year, but Ty Jerome flashed signs of being farther along in running the Thunder offense. Once he arrived back with the Thunder from the Oklahoma City Blue, Jerome made an immediate impact dishing out 3.6 assists per game while knocking down 42.3 percent of his 3-point attempts. At just 24-years-old, Jerome is still young enough to fit in with OKC’s timeline, and his deep shooting threat would be an asset to any team — especially as the bench point guard. Maledon has shown glimpses of being a real difference maker off the bench, but his limitations from beyond the arc give Jerome the edge for me.

