Thunder Rebuild: Who's in for the Long Haul?

Thunder fans are well aware of the treasure trove of draft picks that General Manager Sam Presti has acquired. With a roster full of youth, it’s easy to look towards the future with excitement.

It's very unlikely, however, that many of these players will remain on the team for the entirety of Oklahoma City’s rebuild. After OKC extended both Lu Dort and Kenrich Williams over the summer, the Thunder faithful have begun to realize that, eventually, there won’t be enough money to go around.

Money isn’t the only restrictive factor; Oklahoma City has 19 first-round picks from 2023-2029. With only 15 roster spots and two two-way contracts, personnel decisions are looming for the Thunder brass.

Here are the current players who are most likely; and least likely to be around for the long haul.

MOST LIKELY

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SGA is the Thunder’s building block. Since joining the squad, Oklahoma City has seen the Kentucky product blossom from a role player into a borderline All-Star, averaging 24.5 points per game to go along with five rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. After signing a max contract last summer, it seems unlikely that the fifth year veteran is leaving the state’s capitol anytime soon.

Chet Holmgren

Similar to Gilgeous-Alexander, this one seems pretty obvious. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is exactly what OKC was missing. The Thunder ranked last in the league in rebounds allowed during the 2021-22 season; and Holmgren was slated to fix Oklahoma City’s struggles in the paint. The seven footer will be sidelined all season with a foot injury, but showcased his elite skill set in the summer league, giving fans and coaches a glimpse of what’s to come.

Josh Giddey

With elite passing acumen at only 19 years old, Australia native Josh Giddey has already established himself as a cornerstone of the team’s future. Giddey is entering his second season as a Thunder, but remains the youngest player on the roster. Last season, the 6’8 guard showed flashes of his full potential, most notably recording a triple-double en route to a 127-123 win in Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

Lu Dort

All offseason, there were whispers of a potential Lu Dort trade; that was until the Thunder gave their defensive standout a five year, $82.5 million dollar contract extension. Dort showed an improved offensive game last season, averaging over 17 points per game and starting every game prior to his injury. The Arizona State alum’s defensive prowess and growing offensive repertoire gives OKC a key role player going forward.

LEAST LIKELY

Theo Maledon

Frenchman Theo Maledon will need to better his offensive aptness to earn a roster spot. The Thunder guard averaged less than one three pointer made per game and just over two assists per game last season. With Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins completing impressive rookie campaigns, it will be difficult for Maledon to find a role on the team.

Darius Bazley

Darius Bazley was the definition of a “home run swing” in the 2019 NBA Draft. A former McDonald’s All-American, the 6-foot-8 forward is teeming with potential due his raw athleticism. Bazley, however, has not been able to fully capitalize on his physical gifts, struggling with turnovers and inconsistent offensive play.

Aleksej Pokusevski

Oklahoma City swung for the fences again in 2020 when it drafted Aleksej Pokusevski with the 17th pick. In short bursts, the 7-foot Serbian has shown that he is extremely skilled for a player of his size. These brief displays of potential are encapsulated in a late season game against the Suns, where the third-year forward notched a triple-double. Other games, Pokusevski has struggled to score and keep possession of the ball. Greater consistency and better shot selection will be key in determining Pokusevski’s future with the Thunder.

Ty Jerome

Former NCAA champion Ty Jerome will need to establish himself as a true sharpshooter this season to crack OKC’s rotation. The 6-foot-5 wing shot over 42% from three in 2020, but dipped back down to 29% last season. Without hitting the three ball consistently, it will be hard for Jerome to find playing time; and a spot in Oklahoma City’s future plans.

