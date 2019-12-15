Thunder Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Thunder Road Trip Ends With a 110-102 Loss to the Nuggets

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be happy to see the Friendly confines of the Peake on Monday when they return home after going 2-2 on their longest road trip of the season. The Thunder were never a serious threat to the Nuggets despite being within five midway through the fourth quarter. The Nuggets walkway with 110-102 win that at times didn't feel that close. 

After leading 2-0, the Thunder would play catch up all night long as Denver went on a 20-4 run to start the game. Steven Adams would finish with a double-double, as usual, there was no answer for Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets seven-footer tormented Adams and anyone else who thought they could guard him. Jokic racked up his 32nd triple-double of his career (28-12-14) while shooting a more than efficient 11-14 from the floor. 

Danilo Gallinari had his worst night since joining the Thunder. Gallinari was 1-13 from the floor for scoring a less than impressive seven points. Gallinari, either out of frustration or just trying to find something to feel good about, took a 27 foot three with 48.9 seconds left. A shot so off that was reminiscent of your local guy at the Y doing a heat check. 

The shot summed up Gallinari's night, however, the Thunder fought to stay in this game for a good 47 minutes. Dennis Schroder leads the way with 22 off the bench, Abdel Nader exploded for 10 points in 12 minutes and finished with 14 points.  Steven Adams scored 18 and grabbed 14 rebounds. Former Thunder Jerami Grant got to start in place of the injured Paul Millsap. Grant gave the Nuggets 32 minutes, with 13 points going 4 of 8 from the field. Chris Paul had 4 steals, he is now 8th on the all-time NBA steals list sandwiched in between two Rockets Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon. 

The Thunder are now 11-14 and in a tight race for a spot in the playoffs. Six of the next eight are at home, starting with the Bulls on Monday. Chicago is coming off a 10-106 win over the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard. Tipoff is a 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma, 98.1 WWLS, and 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deonte Burton Post a Double-Double in Blue Loss to Vipers

Erik Gee

Deonte Burton goes for 12 points and 12 rebounds in the Blue's 99-78 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Justin Patton Scores 14 in Blue Loss

Erik Gee

Justin Patton scored 14 points on Friday as the Blue falls to 4-8 after 106-87 loss to Salt Lake City.

Jerami Grant Could See More Minutes vs. Thunder.

Erik Gee

Former Oklahoma City Thunder Forward Jerami Grant could get more minutes tonight when his Denver Nuggets host the Thunder.

Reports: Clay Bennett Could let Sam Presti go to the Knicks

Erik Gee

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News is reporting that Sam Presti and Clay Bennett are at a point that Bennett would let Presti walk even though he is under contract.

Thunder's Streak Ends in Sacramento 94-93, Still, There Were Some Positives

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder had their three-game win streak snapped on Wednesday losing 94-93 to the Kings. Despite the loss, there were still some positives.

Reports: Danilo Gallinari is Available vs. Kings and Chris Paul Helps Younger Thunder buy What Billy Donovan is Selling.

Erik Gee

According to Reports Danilo Gallinari is available for tonight's game with Sacramento. Plus Chris Paul helps younger Thunder buy into Billy Donovan's plan for the future.

Thunder Dismantle Jazz 104-90.

Erik Gee

Despite being down three players the Oklahoma City Thunder earned their third straight win beating the Jazz in Salt Lake City 104-90.

Danilo Gallinari Will not Play Against the Jazz.

Erik Gee

Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari suffered an injury in the Thunder's win over the Trailblazers that will keep him out tonight vs. Utah.

Deonte Burton's 25 Can't Help the Blue beat Legends.

Erik Gee

Deonte Burton on assignment from the Thunder scores 25, but the Blue still lose to the Texas Legends 128-115.

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder Carry the Thunder to a win in Portland.

Erik Gee

The Thunder beat the Trailblazers 108-96 behind great nights from Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.