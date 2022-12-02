Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Earns Rookie of the Month Honors

After breaking a bone five minutes into his NBA debut, Jalen "J-Dub" Williams has bounced back to become the Western Conference's first Rookie of the Month in the 2022-23 season.

On Wednesday, 21-year-old wing Jalen Williams was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month in what was the season's first iteration of the award. Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin was selected as the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month.

Williams was picked 12th in the 2022 draft, making him the last of three first round selections made by the Thunder. Oklahoma City drafted former Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren with the second overall pick and former New Zealand Breaker Ousmane Dieng with the 11th pick.

Holmgren has missed the entire season with a foot injury, and Dieng has spent much of the season with the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder's G League affiliate. Williams, on the other hand, has started seven games for OKC and averages over 25 minutes per contest in 18 appearances this season.

The Santa Clara product has been productive in his time on the floor, averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and less than two turnovers per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Williams has been so trustworthy that the 6-foot-5 wing has become part of the Thunder's crunch-time lineup, helping close out tight wins against the Wizards and Spurs amongst others.

Williams best game came on November 30 against San Antonio, when the 2022 lottery pick scored 27 points and added six rebounds to lead the Thunder past the Spurs without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

While Williams has impressed this season, his low 3-point percentage has been a bit of a surprise. The 2021-22 All-West Coast Conference Honoree shot 39.6% from deep in his final collegiate season, but is only shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc thus far in his professional career.

The Gilbert, Arizona, native's nomination creates a monopoly on Western Conference Rookie of the Month Awards for Oklahoma City, who has taken home five of the last six behind four consecutive Rookie of the Month honors a season ago from 2021 lottery selection Josh Giddey.

