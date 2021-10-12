Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey Staying Rock Solid in Preseason

In his first real look at professional play, Oklahoma City rookie Josh Giddey has posted a pair of rock-solid preseason performances.

Albeit a much less flashy than his preseason opener, Giddey’s follow-up performance against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday proved to be a solid outing as well. He posted nine points on 3-for-9 shooting, tacking on six rebound and six assists in the process.

In the opener against Charlotte, Giddey wowed, finishing with 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds and dealing three assists.

While the lines may not jump out to some, one thing is apparent following the rookie’s first two full performances in the Thunder blue: Josh Giddey belongs.

An unforeseen selection at No. 6 overall by general manager Sam Presti, Giddey wasn’t thought of as one of the elite prospects in the draft. He’d been linked to Golden State at No. 7, but even that wasn’t a sure thing.

So when Giddey heard his name called after just five others, some assumed the worst.

But Australian-born Giddey, who spent last season playing for the Adelaide 36ers of the NBL, has seen a seamless transition to NBA basketball thus far.

The likes of Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski, Oklahoma City’s last two first rounder selections, have each had a tough time adjusting. It’s clear that Giddey’s time in the NBL prepared him well.

Giddey will make his third preseason appearance on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the Denver Nuggets.

