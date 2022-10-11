Skip to main content

Thunder Rookie Ousmane Dieng Holds Untapped Defensive Potential

Oklahoma City's rookies have looked more than comfortable in extended action.

When Oklahoma City drafted Ousmane Dieng, many fans were prepared to be patient through the wing’s growth and development.

The Thunder are notoriously known for taking high-ceiling players in the NBA draft, and Dieng seemed to be just that. A high-ceiling project.

Through the slew of preseason games, though, Dieng looks more comfortable than I would have ever imagined just weeks into his first live action.

The Thunder’s Sunday night game was Dieng’s most impressive to date. The 6-foot-10 forward showcased all the versatility that prompted Sam Presti to select him in the lottery. He finished with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists, sinking 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

For starters, his shot already looks like it’s been tweaked. Inside of a curved elbow that was evident in his film overseas, it appears the Oklahoma City staff has made some slight adjustments. Through the shot transition period, Dieng is still able to drill long range triples which is just a testament to his natural basketball skills. He’s also impressed as a passer.

On multiple occasions, Dieng easily used his size to get to the lane and dump it off to a teammate for a layup. That has been an extreme area of growth in a short amount of time.

The most intriguing thing about Dieng, though, is his defense. Everyone was discussing his point-forward abilities someday down the line with development, but his potential on the defensive side of the ball could be the most intriguing aspect of his game. He has yet to fill into his frame and moves like a guard at 6-foot-10.

All preseason long, he’s been holding his own, both on the wing and in the post. Oklahoma City has desperately been searching for a solid wing defender, and Dieng could be that player.

If the Thunder can help Dieng develop into a lockdown defender, it would benefit the team in incredible ways. Lu Dort is already a lockdown defender for the opposing team’s best guard, but is often undersized against premier wing players in the NBA. Adding Dieng into the occasion gives Oklahoma City length and peace of mind on defense.

