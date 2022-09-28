Thunder Rookies Will Have Immediate Impact in Oklahoma City

With the NBA season right around the corner, training camps and media days are kicking into full gear. Oklahoma City players talked to the media yesterday, displaying new faces and personalities all over the Paycom Center.

One thing that seemed evident yesterday, is that Oklahoma City plans to develop talent and give the young guys a chance to make an impact. Players already on the roster can tell how talented this rookie class is, and on a roster that has been short of NBA talent the last few seasons, Mark Daigneault will have some tough decisions to make regarding playing time.

Jalen Williams has a chance to command minutes right away. Over the course of the summer league, Thunder fans saw his potential on display. Shai Glgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley each spoke very highly of the rookie from Santa Clara, too, adding to the preseason hype. Williams' 3-point shooting and knack for slashing to the rim will make the Thunder instantly better and open up the floor for everyone.

In addition to Williams, Oklahoma City will have plenty of playing time to go around for Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams. Dieng will have plenty of time to develop and find his groove within the offense. If he reaches his potential, selecting him in the late lottery could look like a big time steal.

Dieng has a very intriguing frame and skillset, but is still very raw. Confidence could go a long way in his development.

As for Williams, his path to playing time became quite a bit more interesting with Chet Holmgren out for the year. Oklahoma City lacks size and true centers on the roster, making it possible for Williams to have an immediate impact in the front court.

He also embodies how the Thunder plays on the court with his hard work and hustle. Williams is known for taking charges, and Oklahoma City has been missing a big man like that.

It's clear the older guys on the team believe in this rookie class. For Oklahoma City to have a successful season, the trio of rookies will have to contribute.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.