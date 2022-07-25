Thunder Roster Crunch: Derrick Favors

The Oklahoma City Thunder near August carrying 18 players on standard contracts, two two-way signees, and a pair of Exhibit-10 signees. With the league maximum for training camp set at 20 players and the final standard roster capping at 15 – the Oklahoma City Thunder will need to make some transactions.

While the Thunder made some strides earlier in July, waiving Isaiah Roby and JaMychal Green, Sam Presti and company will need to make some tough calls surrounding the roster.

With a bevy of potential rotational pathways, let’s break down Derrick Favors, who will be looking to make the final 15-man roster.

Bio:

Favors, age 31, is the Thunder’s longest-tenured NBA player, being selected in the 2010 NBA Draft. The former lottery pick began his career for the New Jersey Nets, however, a mid-season deal sent him off to Utah in his first season. In nine seasons with the Jazz, Favors asserted himself as a top interior option alongside Al Jefferson, unleashing his array of rebounding efforts and post-play to scathe All-Star caliber numbers for a few seasons.

After a lone season in New Orleans and a brief return to Utah, Favors was dealt to the Thunder in the aftermath of the 2021 NBA Draft for draft capital. Last season, the big averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Thunder.

Contract:

Favors is signed to a one-year, expiring contract for $10.2 million. His deal is fully guaranteed.

Selling Points:

The common consensus has written off Favors as the first Thunder player to go. That’s not an evaluation out of left field. However, Oklahoma City’s recent history shows a liking towards veteran pieces.

Mike Muscala, age 31, re-upped his contract in the offseason, remaining as one of the Thunder’s longest-tenured pieces on the roster. In the 2020-21 training camp, Darius Miller, then age 30, made the final 15-man roster over a slew of youngsters, notably Frank Jackson and Admiral Schofield.

While the timeline has changed for the Thunder in the last two seasons, Oklahoma City’s fixation on team chemistry and mentorship makes Favors one of their more valuable pieces in that regard.

Sell-Off Points:

Favors has the cards stacked against him from a playing perspective. At age 31, Favors lacks any on-court potential at this stage in his career, and with an influx of young backcourt talent – finding him consistent minutes may be a difficulty.

The big man is still an NBA-caliber player, one who could plug an end-of-bench role for a contender. However, the Thunder’s rebuilding phase goes directly against his timeline and his overall archetype.

While the Thunder may look to deal Favors’ $10.2 million deal, Presti noted in his last press conference that the franchise was willing to shed guaranteed money in efforts to improve the team.

