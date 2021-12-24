Thunder Saw Big Performances From Bench Pieces in Loss to Suns

The Thunder squandered a win streak against the Suns despite strong performances from Josh Giddey, Darius Bazley and Mike Muscala.

Oklahoma City’s winning ways came to a halt against the Suns on Thursday night in Phoenix.

The Thunder were riding a three-game win streak, but were no match for the surging Suns who have an NBA best 26-5 record. The Thunder struggled in the first and third quarters leading to a 113-101 loss.

Here are the top performers from the game:

Darius Bazley

Darius Bazley may have been moved to the bench for the Thunder, but he has embraced that new role. Bazley notched eight points and 10 rebounds for OKC while playing 18 minutes.

The 10 rebounds were a Thunder high for the night with no other player grabbing more than six.

Throughout the season Bazley has proven his importance to the Thunder lineup and despite losing his starting job he continues to find ways to impact the team in a positive manner.

Mike Muscala

Mike Muscala has been a constant veteran bench presence for OKC throughout the season. His experience has helped tutor the young players into viable pieces and his shooting ability has helped keep the Thunder afloat.

Thursday, Muscala led the OKC bench in points with 10 while playing just 13 minutes.

He also was one of only three Thunder players with a positive plus/minus on the night. Muscala also paired his 10 points with six rebounds. He was able to shoot 50% from the field on six shot attempts.

Josh Giddey

Thunder rookie Josh Giddey once again had an impressive showing against a talented team. He tallied 17 points, six rebounds and two assists in the losing effort.

Giddey was second on the team in points on the night behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who notched 29.

Giddey has thrived in his role with the Thunder and continues to provide offensive sparks with his shot-creating and passing abilities.

With his 17 points he has now scored 14 or more points in four of the last five OKC games.

