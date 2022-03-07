Thunder Schedule: Light Three-Game Week Head

Over the next seven days, the Thunder will only play three games.

Oklahoma City has officially won 20 games this season following a victory over the Denver Nuggets last week. The Thunder now have 18 games remaining, with each outcome having a major impact on final standings.

The Thunder are currently positioned to have the fourth-best lottery odds, but there’s still many moving parts over the final few weeks of the regular season. Oklahoma City will play three games this week, all against playoff teams.

Let’s take a look at their schedule for the week.

Tuesday, Mar. 8: Milwaukee Bucks

Michael McLoone / USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports

The Bucks are coming off of a championship and sit at third in the Eastern Conference entering the week. Last time the Thunder and Bucks faced off, Milwaukee came out on top at home.

This time around, it’ll be a contest in Oklahoma City as the Thunder host the Bucks. Milwaukee is a tough team to beat, but the schedule won’t get any easier from there.

Wednesday, Mar. 9: at Minnesota Timberwolves

The rising Timberwolves have won four-straight games and are inching their way towards the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Their dynamic trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell is beginning to mesh and dominate on both ends of the floor.

This will be the fourth and final matchup between Minnesota and Oklahoma City this season. In the first three contests, the Timberwolves have swept the season series by a combined 75 points.

Sunday, Mar. 13: Memphis Grizzlies

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City will have three days of rest before wrapping up their week on Sunday against the Grizzlies. Memphis is one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, led by Ja Morant who has emerged as one of the top guards in the league.

Sitting at 44-21, the Grizzlies have the second-best record in the entire NBA. The Thunder have played Memphis twice this season, splitting the season series as both contests occurred in December.

The three games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The contests can also be heard on the radio state-wide on 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa via 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa.

