Thunder Schedule: Packed Week Ahead of Injury-Riddled OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a busy week ahead of them.

Injury-riddled Oklahoma City has four matchups this week

Despite being down several players, the Thunder have two wins in their last three tries, but might not be so lucky against the tough stretch of schedule in the upcoming week.

Here is Oklahoma City’s schedule for the week:

Monday, Feb. 7: Golden State Warriors

Despite some inconsistent play from superstar Steph Curry, Golden State is currently riding a 7-game win-streak.

They’ll be coming off three day’s rest against OKC and will more than likely prove to be too much for the banged-up squad to handle.

Wednesday, Feb. 9: Toronto Raptors

Toronto extended their win-streak to five on Friday night with a win over the Hawks.

The young squad is beginning to figure things out, beating the Bulls, as well as the Hawks and Heat twice in their recent stretch.

Friday, Feb. 11: Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia has been in and out of headlines with the trade deadline approaching, but they’re currently playing great basketball regardless.

Led by MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid, the Sixers can be a dominant force. And with no true centers on the roster, OKC would have its hands full on Friday.

Saturday, Feb. 12: Chicago Bulls

Similarly to OKC, Chicago has a number of players sidelined due to injury. Zach Lavine, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso won’t take the court.

But with DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and a number of rising prospects, the Bulls should still have enough firepower to keep it out of OKC’s reach.

