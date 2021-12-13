Thunder Schedule: A Light Two-Game Week in Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have a light schedule this week with only two contests, both at home.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are nearly a third of the way into the 2021-22 season and have been up-and-down thus far. The youngest team in the NBA, they've been inconsistent but have shown flashes of just how great some of their top talent is.

In a busy 82-game season, weeks like the one ahead are great for young teams. The Thunder will be in Oklahoma City the entire week with two home games over the next seven days.

This means OKC will get plenty of rest and practice time along the way. Additionally, both games will be against teams that the Thunder will have a real chance at beating.

Let’s take a look at their schedule for the week.

Wednesday, Dec. 15: New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans is the worst team in the Western Conference to this point, playing without their superstar in Zion Williamson. With that in mind, they're still a dangerous team that will be a tough test for the Thunder.

A top-five rebounding team, the Pelicans are great at crashing the glass, led by Jonas Valanciunas who pulls down nearly 12 per contest. They've also got a variety of scorers, including Brandon Ingram and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The last time these two teams faced off, Alexander-Walker (cousin of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) produced a season-high 33 points.

Saturday, Dec. 18: LA Clippers

The Clippers have been solid to this point in the season despite Kawhi Leonard being sidelined with an injury. They've leaned heavily on Paul George, who has been spectacular thus far. However, George missed Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics with a right elbow contusion and it's still unclear when he will return to action.

This is a game that will end up positive for the Thunder regardless. If the Clippers win, OKC continues to increase their lottery odds. If the Thunder win, the Clippers fall in the standings, which helps the Thunder since they own LA's first rounder in the upcoming draft.

The three games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The contests can also be heard on the radio state-wide on 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa via 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa.

