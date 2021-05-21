Thunder Season Review: OKC Gets the Band Back Together

A look back on Oklahoma City's season, when it saw the beneficial return of several players who made appearances in the G-League.

True to an irregular Thunder season, Several late-season OKC contributors made pitstops for the team’s G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.

For most, it was a major benefit.

On March 11, Aleksej Pokusevski and Moses Brown both made their first appearances for the Thunder following G-League stops.

Despite an early exit for the Blue, Pokusevski and Brown made huge strides as NBA players.

Moses Brown Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

In their first games back, Brown added eight points, 12 rebounds and a block in 19 minutes off the bench, and Pokusevski finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a start. Oklahoma City handed Dallas a 116-108 loss.

The performances turned into trends, and the trends turned into habits for the two. Ty Jerome, who also made several appearances for the Blue, had made his Thunder debut just a few games earlier, providing a valuable bench spark for OKC.

Positive trends earned both Pokusevski and Brown starting spots.

READ MORE:

Thunder Season Review: OKC's Bubble Stretch

Report Card: Darius Bazley

On March 14, Pokusevski continued to look like a different player, outscoring every Grizzly on the court with 23 points on 5-for-8 three-point shooting. He also added 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal and one block.

Brown got his first start of the season, adding 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting. The Thunder beat the Grizzlies 128-122 on a career night for Pokusevski.

With Pokusevski and Brown back, this time making valuable contributions, Oklahoma City finally had the band back together.