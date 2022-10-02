Skip to main content

Thunder Sign Sacha Killeya-Jones, Waive Sterling Brown

Oklahoma City made a pair of smaller moves on Sunday afternoon.

The Thunder signed forward Sacha Killeya-Jones on Sunday, per the team.

Killeya-Jones played 20 games with the Hapoel Gilboa Galil in 2021-22, averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in around 30 minutes per game.

Killeya-Jones played sparingly in college, spending two years at Kentucky and averaging just 11.7 minutes per game. In 48 games with the Wildcats, he avergged 3.2 points, 2.7 rebounds while shooting 59 percent from the field.

The 24-year-old was highly touted out of high school, earning McDondald’s All-American status.

At 6-foot-10, Killeya-Jones adds even more lengthy to an already lengthy team. He primarily functions as a power forward,

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Oklahoma City also waived guard Sterling Brown, who was acquired in the 8-person mega trade made with the Houston Rockets earlier in the week.

Oklahoma City will in the least be waiving three of the four players acquired in the Rockets’ deal, but could opt to cut all four should they move forward with Killeya-Jones or others.

The Thunder will need to cut their roster down to 15, but can hold up to 20 until the regular season officially begins.

OKC’s first preseason game against the Nuggets is Monday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

Josh Giddey
News

Thunder Guard Josh Giddey's Defensive Outlook

By Dustin McLaughlin
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Steph Curry
News

OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Could Benefit from Playoff Experience

By Randall Sweet
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Possible Starting Lineups for the Thunder on Opening Night

By Chris Becker
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey
News

ESPN Fantasy Predicts Thunder Players’ Stats for Next Season

By Kade Kimble
Vit Krejci, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Trade Fallout: Who Has the Best Chance to Stick in OKC

By Randall Sweet
Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Forward Darius Bazley Has Upcoming Make or Break Year

By Dustin McLaughlin
USATSI_18277375
News

Marquese Chriss is a Short-Term Idea, Not Long-Term Solution

By Chris Becker
Chet Holmgren
News

The Growing List of OKC Thunder Transactions

By Randall Sweet