Thunder Sign Sacha Killeya-Jones, Waive Sterling Brown

The Thunder signed forward Sacha Killeya-Jones on Sunday, per the team.

Killeya-Jones played 20 games with the Hapoel Gilboa Galil in 2021-22, averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in around 30 minutes per game.

Killeya-Jones played sparingly in college, spending two years at Kentucky and averaging just 11.7 minutes per game. In 48 games with the Wildcats, he avergged 3.2 points, 2.7 rebounds while shooting 59 percent from the field.

The 24-year-old was highly touted out of high school, earning McDondald’s All-American status.

At 6-foot-10, Killeya-Jones adds even more lengthy to an already lengthy team. He primarily functions as a power forward,

Oklahoma City also waived guard Sterling Brown, who was acquired in the 8-person mega trade made with the Houston Rockets earlier in the week.

Oklahoma City will in the least be waiving three of the four players acquired in the Rockets’ deal, but could opt to cut all four should they move forward with Killeya-Jones or others.

The Thunder will need to cut their roster down to 15, but can hold up to 20 until the regular season officially begins.

OKC’s first preseason game against the Nuggets is Monday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m.

