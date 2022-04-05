Skip to main content

Thunder Sign Zavier Simpson, Georgios Kalaitzaikis to 10-Day Hardship Deals

The Oklahoma City Thunder have added two Oklahoma City Blue members in Zavier Simpson and Georgios Kalaitzakis.

The Thunder roster has reached 20.

As reported on Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder have signed guard Zavier Simpson and forward Georgios Kalaitzakis to 10-day hardship deals. They join Jaylen Hoard as 10-day signees on the roster.

Zavier Simpson, Oklahoma City Blue

Zavier Simpson played a significant role for the Oklahoma City Blue this season.

Zavier Simpson, age 25, commanded the Oklahoma City Blue for the majority of the season. In his 35-game season averaging 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on the year. Simpson stands as one of three Blue members remaining from the 2020-21 season.

Oklahoma City had extended a 10-day offer to Simpson in the opening stages of January; however, the guard’s entrance to Health-and-Safety Protocols negated the contract. Following a successful 10-game stretch to end the season, posting averages of 21.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.4 assists, the 6-foot guard re-emerged as a call-up candidate – leading to his signing.

Despite being one of the 20 shortest players in the G League, Simpson has yielded significant success working off of his hallmarked right-handed hook shot, garnering the nickname of "Captain Hook." While orchestrating in the halfcourt, Simpson has excelled working off of high-ball screens both as a distributor and a finisher off of hook shots and layups. One key ripple for Simpson has come from the three-ball, but a late surge saw him cap the year 19-of-44 (43.2%) from distance.

Georgios Kalaitzakis, Oklahoma City Thunder

Georgios Kalaitzakis joins the Thunder after stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Oklahoma City Blue.

As for Oklahoma City’s other addition, Georgios Kalaitzakis, age 23, heard his name called with the final pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, going to the Milwaukee Bucks. After nine appearances for Milwaukee, he was waived from the franchise – joining the Blue in late December. In 31 games for the Blue, he posted averages of 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

Kalaitzakis is your prototypical defensive-oriented wing. Clocking in at a lean 6-foot-7, 192-pound frame, the Greek played an outstretched role at the two and three under Grant Gibbs. Primarily playing off of the bench, the 23-year-old yielded success as an off-ball cutter and attacker around the basket.

The wing’s game is heavily rooted in his build, as his work on the defensive end ultimately handed him extended opportunities with the Blue. The four-time Greek Basketball League champion needs significant improvement as a perimeter shooter, shooting 24.1% on triples this season. Though, his work around the basket has come along nicely over the season.

With six days remaining on the season, Simpson and Kalaitzakis will close out the season for the Thunder.

