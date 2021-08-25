Thunder Theater: Josh Giddey Projects to be a Top NBA Passer

Get an inside look at Thunder rookie Josh Giddey's passing, which is certain to add an electric boost to Oklahoma City's roster next season.

Selected sixth overall by Oklahoma City in the 2021 NBA Draft, Josh Giddey has plenty of attributes that made him a top prospect.

But shining above all else is Giddey’s passing, something he was arguable the best at in his class.

Here’s a closer look at Giddey’s most valuable attribute:

Looking for the Bigger Picture

Like most pass-first player’s, Giddey’s first instinct is to get others the ball. But not to his own detriment.

Giddey thrives off making the right play, and most of the time that includes finding the open man.

Length, Height a Major Advantage

In a 6-foot-9 frame and the length to show for it, Giddey has size that few true passers do.

His best attribute is being able to see over defenders, especially while on the perimeter. Few defenders, even in the NBA, will be able to disrupt him when he’s surveying the floor.

He’s also able to use his length to hook passes around defenders and thread the needle where most couldn’t.

Giddey Threading the Needle

Giddey has pinpoint accuracy from near anywhere on the court, something that makes a passer truly great.

Being able to get the ball in a general spot makes a good passer, but being able to put it right in a scorer’s wheelhouse is another task entirely.

In his NBL highlights, Giddey has plenty of footage showing his accuracy.

Deceptive Strength a Factor

Even at just 18-years-old, Giddy has deceptive strength when passing the ball.

Cross-court hooks and pushing the pace in transition will be two of the biggest benefactors from this particular attribute.

