Thunder Theater: Tre Mann Shows Premier Offensive Abilities

An inside look at Tre Mann's elite offensive capabilities ahead of his rookie season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite a shortened Summer League showing, Thunder fans got a glimpse of 18th overall pick Tre Mann’s offensive capabilities.

A sophomore out of Florida, Mann has premier shot creating capabilities that were on full display in his two summer league performances. Mann wasn’t able to get many shots to fall, but that should be the least the 20-year-old’s worries in his first minutes of NBA action.

Here’s a closer look at Mann’s elite offensive creation:

A Quick First Step

Mann has sufficient vertical quickness for the pros.

He’s great in the pick-and-roll, using screeners to create the little separation he needs to get his first step off. He’s got great acceleration, and oftentimes uses the screen as a diversion.

It’s not going to be his claim to fame, but being able to get by defenders and finish strong at the rim will open up Mann’s game even more.

The Signature Step-Back

Inarguably his go-to move, Mann has already mastered the step-back.

A popular move in today’s NBA, only a few premier players have it down to a science, and Mann will look to add his name to the list.

Should his shot start to fall, be ready to see Mann pull it out of his bag of tricks often.

A Natural with the Ball in his Hands

Mann has shown flashes of some pretty elite ball handling skills in his time at Florida.

While he’ll likely never be the primary ball-handler, it never hurts to have it in your arsenal. While not the quickest horizontally, he can change directions and stop on a dime with ease.

