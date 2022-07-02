Skip to main content

Thunder to Face Grueling Western Conference Next Season

Oklahoma City will have its hands full in the Western Conference next season.

In the same offseason that the Thunder have acquired nearly too much talent to grab a top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Western Conference has restated itself as the top conference in basketball.

In the past two seasons, general manager Sam Presti has done a fine job of positioning himself just right in order to land premier draft picks: No. 6 in the 2021 Draft and No. 2 in 2022.

But with three added lottery picks and a crop of veterans and competitive up-and-comers that aren’t likely to want to sit this season, it looked as if Oklahoma City might actually fare better than year’s past in the 2022-23 season.

But the Western Conference, who took a slight break last season due to an uproar of Eastern talent, looks to be back.

Outside of San Antonio, who offloaded Dejounte Murray and seem to be headed for a rebuild of their own, most Western Conference teams seem prepared to go for gold this season.

The Warriors, Suns, Grizzlies, Mavericks, Timberwolves with their newly acquired All-Star Rudy Gobert, Pelicans, Clippers, Lakers and even the Kings are preparing themselves for a winning season.

Moses Brown and Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

The Jazz and Blazers could likely join those as well by retooling around their respective star guards Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard.

For all we know, the Thunder could be a surprise player next season. With star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and a slew of new prospects, they could make waves.

Even with second overall selection Chet Holmgren alone, the Thunder will be more talented than last season, but the grueling Western Conference could do Presti’s work for him.

Oklahoma City begins Summer League on Saturday, July 9 with a game against Houston at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

