Thunder Trade Deadline: 10 Potential Targets

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of a rebuild, staying patient as they look to become a consistent playoff team once again. With Thursday’s trade deadline inching closer, they could look to take another step in that direction.

With a ton of roster flexibility, an open roster spot and plenty of trade assets, Oklahoma City could go many different directions.

While it's most likely the Thunder are passive at the deadline and become part of a larger deal to take on salary while acquiring more assets, they could also look at add talent. At the stage they’re in, adding a player that fits the timeline is of extreme importance. Still several years away from being competitive again, a player that’s still fairly young should be the top priority in any trade.

Let’s take a look at 10 players that could realistically be acquired if the Thunder decided to be aggressive at the trade deadline.

Thomas Bryant Tommy Gilligan / USA TODAY Sports Oklahoma City clearly doesn’t have their center of the future. Although Thomas Bryant isn’t a household name, his production speaks for itself. Although he’s been injured quite a bit, Bryant has averaged 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 40.3% from deep over the past three seasons. At this point, it doesn’t appear that anyone in Washington outside of Bradley Beal is off-limits at the deadline. Obi Toppin Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports After being a top ten pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Obi Toppin hasn’t gotten much opportunity. Despite being almost 24 years old, he still fits the Thunder’s timeline and fits a position of need at forward. The Knicks are in need of a roster shakeup at the deadline. The way it currently is constructed, New York isn’t the postseason threat it would like to be. Marvin Bagley Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY Sports With the ability to play power forward or center, Marvin Bagley would be a fun player to explore in OKC. A former No. 2 overall pick, Sacramento just hadn’t been a great fit. The Thunder parting ways with major assets to acquire Bagley wouldn’t be smart, but if they’re able to buy low and take a chance on him it could pay dividends. On the current roster, there would be plenty of minutes to go around for the former lottery pick. James Wiseman [Darren Yamashita] Another former No. 2 overall pick, James Wiseman has been injured for the majority of his NBA career to this point. Through his first two seasons, he’s only played in 39 total games. The raw talent of Wiseman is off the charts. The 7-footer would require a haul to pry him away from the Warriors, but he could end up being a franchise cornerstone in Oklahoma City. If the Thunder were wanting to make a major move and part ways with quite a few assets, Wiseman would be the guy to go after at the deadline. Collin Sexton David Richard / USA TODAY Sports Although the Thunder don’t necessarily need a guard, Collin Sexton would be an interesting target on Thursday. He’s due for a payday, but also is out for the remainder of the season. In terms of OKC’s lottery odds, acquiring Sexton would make sense considering he won’t play again until next season. However, would the Thunder want to part ways with draft capital and also pay him during the offseason? This would be a tricky trade to pull off, but Sexton is a huge scoring threat that produced 24.3 points per contest last season. Domantas Sabonis Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports How ironic would it be if Domantas Sabonis ended up back in Oklahoma City? The Thunder traded for him on the night of the 2016 NBA Draft, then traded him away for Paul George just a season later. At 25 years old, Sabonis is now a star and someone that would instantly make the Thunder better. With that in mind, this move might make them competitive sooner than they’d like to be. If Thunder GM Sam Presti is interested in truly expediting the rebuild, Sabonis would be one of the best options on the market that is still fairly young. John Collins [Bruce Kluckhohn] Another young forward that’s playing at an All-Star level and could be available for trade at the deadline is John Collins. Less than a season after signing a large extension with the Atlanta Hawks, he could be on the move before Thursday if they get an offer they can’t refuse. This would be another situation in which Presti would really have feel the urge to expedite the rebuild, which might not make sense at this point. However, forwards of Collins’ caliber that are only 24 years old don’t hit the market very often. Saddiq Bey Rick Osentoski / USA TODAY Sports Although he’s emerging as a cornerstone of the Detroit Pistons’ rebuild, Presti has the assets to acquire a guy like Saddiq Bey. Just 22 years old, he’s a legitimate 3-and-D wing that’s knocked down 36.0% of his shots from deep since entering the league. For this to happen, the Pistons would need to be offered quite a hefty package. However, Bey is a guy that would be the starting wing of the future in Oklahoma City and would be worth a haul of assets. Mo Bamba Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports The former sixth overall pick, center Mo Bamba is having a breakout season. A 7-footer than can impact both ends of the floor, he’s averaged 10.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per contest this season while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Although he’s starting to his his stride in Orlando with the Magic, there’s a belief that Bamba is available at the deadline for the right package. Ahead of becoming a restricted free agent this summer, a team like the Thunder could come into the picture and acquire the 23-year-old. PJ Washington Jeremy Brevard / USA TODAY Sports Former college teammate of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PJ Washington would be a perfect fit in Oklahoma City. The modern forward has been great with the Charlotte Hornets since entering the league, but they’re due to pay several players this summer meaning they might have to deal a guy like Washington to avoid paying too many guys. On the season, the 6-foot-7 forward has averaged 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game off the bench while shooting 39.5% from deep. At either forward position, he’d have the chance to thrive with the Thunder.

Again, the Thunder don’t have to make a deal. At this phase of the rebuild, perhaps taking on unwanted salary from another team while earning another draft pick would be their best bet.

However, if Oklahoma City wants to add another building block, there are plenty of options out there.

