Thunder Trounced by Lakers in First Game of Homestead

The Los Angeles Lakers came into Paycom Arena beat the Thunder 116-95 after the Thunder struggled from behind the arc.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, (8-18), couldn’t win their third straight game against the Los Angeles Lakers, (14-13), falling 116-95 Friday night in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder’s 3-point shooting was non-existent Friday and the Lakers used a strong first quarter en route to a 21-point win.

The Thunder still lead the season series 2-1.

The Thunder shot a measly 22.7% from 3-point range while the Lakers shot 45.2% and made 19 of their 3-point shots.

The Thunder held a slight lead early in the first quarter leading 8-6 with 7:01 left in the first frame. Then in two minutes of game time the Lakers flexed their muscles with a 12-0 run. After that OKC was struggling to keep up as Los Angeles slowly grew its lead to a 32-18 margin at the end of the first.

Lebron James continued to give the Thunder fits in his first game against OKC this season after missing the previous two with injuries. The second quarter saw the Lakers grow their lead, but only minimally, as the OKC offense showed signs of life notching 27 points in the second quarter.

James had 23 points in the first half, no Thunder player had double-digits.

In the second half the OKC 3-point woes continued and the Lakers remained hot from all over the floor. The Lakers continued to pull away from the reeling Thunder with a 29 point third quarter. James added eight more points to his total and Lakers Avery Bradley also surpassed 20 points in the third.

The fourth quarter was better to the Thunder as they found some life behind the arc and outscored the Lakers 27-23.

James led the way for all scorers with 33 points. Tre Mann led OKC with 19 points. The Thunder big three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey combined for just 24 points between them.

The Thunder are back in action in Paycom Arena on Sunday against Dallas.

