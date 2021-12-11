Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thunder Trounced by Lakers in First Game of Homestead

    The Los Angeles Lakers came into Paycom Arena beat the Thunder 116-95 after the Thunder struggled from behind the arc.
    Author:

    The Oklahoma City Thunder, (8-18), couldn’t win their third straight game against the Los Angeles Lakers, (14-13), falling 116-95 Friday night in Oklahoma City.

    The Thunder’s 3-point shooting was non-existent Friday and the Lakers used a strong first quarter en route to a 21-point win. 

    The Thunder still lead the season series 2-1.

    The Thunder shot a measly 22.7% from 3-point range while the Lakers shot 45.2% and made 19 of their 3-point shots.

    The Thunder held a slight lead early in the first quarter leading 8-6 with 7:01 left in the first frame. Then in two minutes of game time the Lakers flexed their muscles with a 12-0 run. After that OKC was struggling to keep up as Los Angeles slowly grew its lead to a 32-18 margin at the end of the first.

    Lebron James continued to give the Thunder fits in his first game against OKC this season after missing the previous two with injuries. The second quarter saw the Lakers grow their lead, but only minimally, as the OKC offense showed signs of life notching 27 points in the second quarter.

    Recommended for You

    James had 23 points in the first half, no Thunder player had double-digits.

    In the second half the OKC 3-point woes continued and the Lakers remained hot from all over the floor. The Lakers continued to pull away from the reeling Thunder with a 29 point third quarter. James added eight more points to his total and Lakers Avery Bradley also surpassed 20 points in the third.

    The fourth quarter was better to the Thunder as they found some life behind the arc and outscored the Lakers 27-23.

    James led the way for all scorers with 33 points. Tre Mann led OKC with 19 points. The Thunder big three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey combined for just 24 points between them.

    The Thunder are back in action in Paycom Arena on Sunday against Dallas.

    Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    USATSI_17334090
    News

    Thunder Trounced by Lakers in First Game of Homestead

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17322632
    News

    Mike Muscala: The Thunder Fan Favorite

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17224931
    Video

    Oklahoma City More Motivated Than Ever After Historic Loss

    7 hours ago
    Cade Cunningham, Lu Dort, Detroit Pistons, OKC Thunder
    News

    Rookie Tracker: NBA's 2021 Crop Continues to Impress

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17269941
    News

    Breaking the Third Level: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Perimeter Struggles and his Free-Throw Prominence

    12 hours ago
    Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder
    News

    Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Looks to Win Third-Straight Against Lakers

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17321966
    News

    Josh Giddey vs. Scottie Barnes: Part One

    Dec 9, 2021
    Mike Muscala Quote Dec. 08, 2021
    Video

    WATCH: Mike Muscala Applauds Darius Bazley's Defensive Development

    Dec 9, 2021